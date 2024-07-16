Some Xbox Insiders can try out some new game installation features for their consoles

If you own an Xbox Series X or S console, and are a member of the Xbox Insider program for the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings, you should try out the latest update for those rings that's rolling out today. The update adds a couple of new features that you can try out.

Both rings have the same release notes. Here's the section of the two new features:

We have exciting news! Xbox Insiders can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. Game Installation - Choose what to install We've added a new option that will appear before installing games with additional downloadable content or features. Choose what to install! Whether you want to save some space, reduce the time it takes to download, or you're just not interested in the content, this new option provides more control over your game installations before you even start. Xbox Accessories App With recent updates, we have added a new way to easily turn off your connected devices when you're done using them. With your device turned on and connected to your Xbox console, simply open the Xbox Accessories app, select the More options menu (three dots) for the device, then choose Turn off device.

There's also a small section for bug fixes in the update:

My Games & Apps Fixed an unexpected error that could occur when uninstalling various titles. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview



Finally, there is a small section for one known issue:

Capture & Share We have received reports of unexpected behavior when viewing HDR screenshots in the Captures app, and we are investigating. (2408.240318-2200)

There's no word on when these two new features in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead features will be rolled out to all Xbox Series X|S owners. Beta Ring members can also get these new features as well with its latest update