Xbox Insiders can get wild with the Party Animals closed beta test on September 15

In a few days, members of Microsoft's Xbox Insider program will be able to get their party on with the Party Animals. Actually, they be able to play the upcoming party-themed multiplayer game Party Animals in a closed beta test before the game's official launch next week.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the closed beta for the game will begin at 5 a.m. Pacific time (8 a.m. Eastern time) on Friday, September 15. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time (11:59 a.m. Eastern time). Xbox Insiders are encouraged to apply for the closed beta now to ensure their spot.

In order to join the closed beta, Xbox Insider members launch the Xbox Insider Hub app in their Xbox console, select Previews, and then select Party Animals Playtest. Then they should select Join and then wait for the registration to be completed.

Xbox Insiders who secure their spot in the Party Animals closed beta should see a notification on their Xbox when the closed beta test starts on Friday. Once that happens, they can launch the Xbox Insider Hub app again and then select Show in Store to start downloading the beta client.

Here's a quick summary of Party Animals:

Fight with or against your friends in Party Animals! Choose your character from a diverse cast of adorable animals as you battle it out across multiple game modes to be the last one left standing in the ultimate competitive brawler. Paw up, grab a plunger and get ready to party like an animal.

The final version of the game is scheduled to launch on September 20 for the PC and Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. You can preorder the game at the Xbox.com site.

