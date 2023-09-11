Auto Dark Mode for Windows gets a massive update with Windows 11-like UI and many features

Windows 11 received plenty of great features during its first two years, and the upcoming updates will add even more. In addition, the company is preparing new AI-powered capabilities, some of which are already available for testing (Windows Copilot and background removal tool for Paint).

Still, the company sometimes forgets about simple stuff that does not require artificial intelligence. For example, Windows 11 still cannot automatically toggle between dark and light modes. Luckily, you can fix this weird omission using the Auto Dark Mode app, which just received a big update with new features, Windows 11-like UI, and quality-of-life improvements.

Auto Dark Mode is a free Windows 10 and 11 app that can toggle on and off dark mode on schedule (custom or on sunset/sunrise) and apply additional customization, such as changing wallpapers or themes. The latest update, version 10.4.0, makes the app even better with support for system accent color, cursor, Windows Spotlight, and more. Here is what is new.

What is new in Auto Dark Mode 10.4.0?

New features:

Full spotlight support in Windows builds >=22621.1105 for classic and theme mode!

Support for setting system accent colors!

Support for setting mouse cursors!

Rudiementary UI for turning scripts on and off, as well as opening the configuration file.

The ADM tray will now show access keys when opened.

On Windows 11 22H2 and up, touch keyboard light/dark theme switching can be used again by enabling the toggle on the Apps page.

ADM can now listen for running processes and postpone automatic theme switches.

Improvements:

The UI now follows the Win11 design language more closely, all pages have been updated.

UI elements will scale out properly when maximizing the window.

The wallpaper page will now preselect the light/dark combobox based on the currently active theme.

ADM will attempt to auto-repair invalid/corrupt windows theme files.

Auto skip postpone entries are no longer created on a theme switch toggle if a user delay is present.

Increased the robust-ness of theme file parsing and added auto-repair mechanisms!

The wallpaper monitor selector will now show which displays are currently not connected!

You can now choose between Fill, Fit and Stretch in multi monitor wallpaper picker.

Postpones will be preserved after closing Auto Dark Mode.

Auto Dark Mode is now able to react to timezone changes while it is running.

The update process has been streamlined.

Display Detection has been improved to reduce occurrences when to many monitors were detected during a switch.

Fixes:

The UI now follows the Win11 design language more closely, all pages have been updated.

UI elements will scale out properly when maximizing the window.

The wallpaper page will now preselect the light/dark combobox based on the currently active theme.

ADM will attempt to auto-repair invalid/corrupt windows theme files.

Auto skip postpone entries are no longer created on a theme switch toggle if a user delay is present.

Increased the robust-ness of theme file parsing and added auto-repair mechanisms!

The wallpaper monitor selector will now show which displays are currently not connected!

You can now choose between Fill, Fit and Stretch in multi monitor wallpaper picker.

Postpones will be preserved after closing Auto Dark Mode.

Auto Dark Mode is now able to react to timezone changes while it is running.

The update process has been streamlined.

Display Detection has been improved to reduce occurrences when to many monitors were detected during a switch.

Other changes:

The battery detection mechanism has once again been changed, it will now use the power supply status as its source.

The wording for the UI setting relatd to "Accent color for title bars and window borders" was changed.

Debug logs will be enabled when the beta branch is selected.

The internal component structure was revamped, all theme switch arguments are now consolidated in a single EventArg class.

The BaseComponent class has been extended and now includes a callback method.

The App will now force the same locale as the service on every startup. This should prevent desynchronizations

Language for the App now only changes when the restart button is pressed for consistency with the service behavior.

GPU monitoring postpones can now be cleared from the ADM app if desired.

The color filter activation setting has been moved to the Apps page.

Auto Dark Mode is available for free on GitHub and the Microsoft Store. In 2022, it won a Microsoft Store App award in the Open Platform category, and we frequently recommend it in our articles like "Top 10 apps for Windows 11 users."