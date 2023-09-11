Nintendo announces end of support for Mario Kart Tour 4 years after launch

Mario is one of Nintendo's main franchises, and the company showed its interest in the mobile gaming world with Mario Kart Tour. However, four years after its release, Nintendo is ending support for Mario Kart Tour.

The Japanese company has announced that it will end active development support for its mobile game on October 4. After this date, the popular kart racing game will no longer receive major content updates.

Mario Kart Tour first launched on iOS and Android devices in 2019, bringing Nintendo's beloved kart racing series to mobile gamers. The game has seen continual updates since its launch, with new tours, characters, karts, and tracks added regularly to keep the game fresh.

However, Nintendo has now decided to cease major updates for Mario Kart Tour. In an in-game notice, the company stated that the Halloween Tour, starting on October 4, will be the final tour with new content. After this tour concludes, the game will begin recycling previous tours, starting again from the very first New York Tour.

From 10/02/2023 (Wed) on, tours will consist of content from tours that have appeared before. Note: No new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour starting 10/04/2023 (Wed).

While no new tours or content will be added after October, Nintendo clarified that Mario Kart Tour will remain playable. The game will continue operating with its looping tour structure, re-running older tours for mobile gamers to enjoy.

The end of updates marks a shift in active development for Mario Kart Tour after four years. While disappointing for fans who still enjoy the mobile game, the move is not entirely surprising given Nintendo's track record of ending service for aging products. Games like Miitomo, Dr. Mario World, and Super Mario Run have similarly seen their support discontinued.

Meanwhile, the new 2D side-scroller Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced during the Nintendo Direct streaming event. The company said Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch for the Switch on October 20.

Source: Reddit