Xbox Live Gold members to get free access to Iris Fall and Autonauts in January

Microsoft has announced that Iris Fall and Autonauts will be available for free to Xbox Live Gold members in January as part of the Games with Gold benefit. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also have Gold included in their subscription and also have access to Games with Gold.

Iris Fall will be available for free between January 1 and 31 while Autonauts will be available from January 16 to February 15. If you decide to buy either of the games to play them after these dates then they each cost $19.99 in the US.

“Enter the dreamlike, stunningly designed world of puzzles and adventure.” Microsoft writes about Iris Fall. “Play as young Iris who follows a mysterious black cat into a labyrinthian world of light and dark. The deeper Iris delves, the more she will realize that everything holds some kind of connection to her. Clever mechanics and challenging puzzles combined with a unique monochrome look and spectacular soundtrack all help lead to a wonderful adventure.”

Describing Autonauts, Microsoft writes “The world is yours for the building! Find uninhabited planets and transform them. Starting with the absolute basics of harvesting sticks and stones, you’ll begin your foundation.” The company continues on to say, “Eventually, you can move up to building workerbots, who in turn can help you build more after you hone their artificial intelligence. Teach them to fish, harvest, cook, tailor, and more. Before you know it, you can create Folk who will need your assistance to survive. This is an adorably designed sim game that is open-ended and provides tons of fun challenges for you to master. Set the world in motion through automation.”

If there are any details about Games with Gold that you’re unsure about, consult with the dedicated FAQ which answers many popular questions.