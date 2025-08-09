Xbox spotlights Indigenous creators and a new 'Age of Empires' story

August 9 is International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples and as such Microsoft has decided to spotlight Indigenous voices in gaming to celebrate. Xbox has curated a collection of games by Indigenous developers and storytellers. It was announced that Anthony Brave, a Sicangu Oyate and Chippewa-Cree descendant, who was a lead cultural expert on Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, has penned a new campaign storyline called ‘Shadow’ for the game.

With this initiative, Xbox wants to better represent Indigenous communities in games to tell “authentic stories that reclaim historical narratives and imagine empowered futures, rooted in tradition and lived experience.”

Anthony Brave’s role in writing the Shadow campaign was to ensure “accurate, nuanced, and deeply respectful” Indigenous representation in Age of Empire III: Definitive Edition. The Shadow campaign is told from the perspective of an Indigenous protagonist and is presented as an example of what is possible when Indigenous creators are “empowered to tell their own stories.”

While this is a positive development, it also implicitly acknowledges shortcomings in historical game representations. Microsoft, however, says that it sees a new standard emerging where games are developed with consultation taking place and cultural respect included.

Aside from the Shadow campaign, Microsoft has curated a collection of other games such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Aztech: Forgotten Gods, Carto, and Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather. All of these titles were created by Indigenous creators and showcase ‘how their unique perspectives have shaped the gaming world we know today.“

Xbox has also highlighted that gamers in the United States can earn and donate points to organizations supporting Indigenous communities with Xbox. Two organizations will be available in the Rewards Hub: AISES and First Nations Development Institute. AISES is trying to increase representation of Indigenous people of North America and the Pacific Islands in STEM studies and careers while the First Nations Development Institute is trying to uplift and sustain the lifeways and economies of Native communities.

There is also a new Xbox wallpaper and dynamic background celebrating the day for those looking to spruce up their Xbox dashboard.