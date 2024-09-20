Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii announced, brings Goro Majima as protagonist

The Yakuza franchise, now known as Like a Dragon, is expanding once again, keeping up its frantic pace of new releases. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio just announced Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, with the reveal coming during the RGG summit stream from publisher SEGA.

This spin-off entry will feature fan-favorite character Goro Majima returning as a protagonist as he becomes a literal pirate after being found shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. While his previous appearances in the series has him sharing the spotlight with Kiryu or other characters, this time, Majima will be the sole protagonist in this wild adventure.

Starting off with Majima being washed up in Rich Island with no memories, the adventure has him crossing a group of criminals and pirates. The story is set half a year after the events of Infinite Wealth following his team up with Kiryu. Starting at Rich island, the title has players being taken to the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth setting Hawaii as well as a pirate city named Madlantis, among other locations.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has real-time action combat, leaving behind the mainline series' turn-based system that debuted with Yakuza: Like a Dragon. For the first time, players will even be able to leap during combat, with Majima being able to juggle enemies as if this is a beat 'em up:

In addition to his signature Mad Dog style, which is all about speed, Majima can also use his new Sea Dog style to wield a cutlass and other buccaneer gear. Pick the style that works for you to kick, pummel, and slash your way through the filthy bilge rats who stand in your way!

While not yet explained in detailed yet, naval battles and mid-sea boarding has been teased for this entry of the franchise too, offering fans a complete pirate-like experience set in the Yakuza universe. Of course, more than a few mini-games will be featured in this installment.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is coming out across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.