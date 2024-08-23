Meta now lets you cross-post from Instagram and Facebook to Threads

After months of testing, Meta is finally rolling out the cross-posting feature to users wherever Threads is officially available. With this new option, users can cross-post content from Instagram and Facebook to Threads.

This option integrates Meta's three platforms and allows users to get the most out of their content by sharing across multiple platforms simultaneously. Previously, users could cross-post content from Threads to Instagram, but the vice versa wasn't feasible. Moreover, Meta has allowed users to cross-post Instagram content on Facebook for years.

However, the feature is still limited to sharing still images. There is no support for sharing Instagram Reels on Threads. The feature is an opt-in experience and isn't enabled by default, giving users control over how they wish their posts to be shared across different Meta platforms.

When a user cross-posts their Instagram post on Threads, the caption becomes the text content for the Threads post, and hashtags are converted into plain text. Users also get the option to cross-post their Instagram or Facebook content once or keep the feature turned on to automatically share across platforms under the Advanced settings page.

Here's how you can enable this feature:

Open Instagram. Create a New post. In the New post sharing page, you will see a new Threads toggle. Turn the toggle for Threads to ON to share your Instagram post on the Threads platform.

It is a similar process for Facebook as well. Users will see a new Threads option when typing a new post. The new option will be available at the top, next to "Only Me" and "Add an Album" options. The Threads toggle will be either set to On or Off.

Do note that you can only share text and link posts from Facebook to Threads and not videos. The feature is rolling out to all users globally on iOS and Android devices.

Source and image: TechCrunch