You will soon be able to create light presets in the Google Home app

If you have multiple smart home devices, you likely control them using the Google Home app on your Android smartphone or tablet. However, the app is imperfect and still misses out on offering multiple convenient features.

While you control your smart home devices, do the basic toggles, and build automation, it isn't easy to jump between presets. Thankfully, a new update could soon address this issue in the Google Home Android app.

In a fresh APK Teardown of the Google Home app, multiple code lines were found that suggest that the app could soon let users save preferred color and brightness settings as presets and switch between them with just a single tap. Here are the codes:

Add brightness

Add preset

Each preset needs a unique name

Edit preset

Cancel

Save

Preset name

Delete

Edit

These strings of codes were spotted in the Google Home app v3.24.1.4. According to the strings, users will be able to create multiple presets with different brightness values for colors. Additionally, as noted by Android Authority, these presets could also be used with voice commands and automation.

One of the strings suggests that users can save each preset with a unique name, allowing them to better differentiate between multiple presets, if any. However, there is no clarity on how many light presets a user will be able to create. Currently, the features are not available to anyone, but it is expected that the Google Home light presets feature could roll out with a future update.

Additionally, Google Home was also spotted working on a new feature that would allow users to quickly find a particular smart home device. Currently, users have to scroll through a list of devices within the Devices tab to look for a specific device. With a future update, Google Home may soon get a dedicated search bar.