Google Home app may soon make it easier to find connected devices

If you have multiple smart home devices, such as smart speakers, cameras, and other appliances connected to the Google Home app, the Devices tab can become a bit crowded. Managing a particular device from such a long list can be tedious, especially if you haven't properly labeled the devices.

It could get more challenging if you have asked someone less knowledgeable to manage a specific device. Thankfully, Google has recognized the importance of a search bar and is reportedly developing a new one for the Google Home app.

Currently, the Google Home app doesn't offer a quick way to find a particular smart home device. Users must scroll through the device list within the Devices tab. Now, in the latest APK Teardown post, the Google Home app version 3.23.1.3 has been spotted with a search bar.

The search bar will appear at the top of the Devices tab with a prompt saying, "Search devices here." Users can enter the name of the device that they want to manage, and the search function will give them the desired result.

In addition, the Google Home app version 3.23.1.3 for Android is also developing Material You theming support. The current stable version of the Google Home app is offered with a white or gray background based on the default system theme, with blue tabs and buttons.

Once the new update rolls out, Google Home app users will not only have a much easier way to look up their smart home devices, but the app will also match the color of their current wallpaper for the background, accents, and other UI elements.

Note that the update hasn't been rolled out to the public yet. However, the features seem ready, and the push could happen anytime soon. Keep your eyes on the update.

Source and image: Android Authority