Take a look at the first supposed Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone likely to debut this month

Smartphone enthusiasts are already looking ahead to 2025 for new phone launches. With the baton in its hands, Xiaomi is all set to unveil one of the first major flagship releases of 2025, the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Notably, the Xiaomi 15 Pro could be the first smartphone to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. A recent leak gives us our first look at the phone and also reveals some key specifications about the upcoming flagship phone.

The Xiaomi 15 series will include multiple variants, including the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. However, the recent leak focuses on the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The phone is expected to retain a design language similar to its predecessors but may accommodate a larger battery and display.

The phone could be launched in black, white, and silver colors, with a special titanium edition for those looking for something extra special. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to rock a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED 2K resolution 120Hz refresh rate panel sourced from TCL.

Xiaomi could pair the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and could also offer storage options of up to 1TB. According to the report, the Xiaomi 15 Pro could come with a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary Light Fusion 900 series, featuring f/1.4 aperture, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a new 50MP Sony IMX858 5X telemacro camera. For selfies, there will be a 32MP camera. Xiaomi could continue with its collaboration with Leica for camera tuning in its Xiaomi 15 series as well.

It is also anticipated that Xiaomi could offer five years of software updates for the Xiaomi 15 series, one year more than it currently offers for the Xiaomi 14 series. Other notable features that the Xiaomi 15 Pro may feature include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating.

The phone could pack a 6,000mAh battery, which could be coupled with 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 15 Pro may come with HyperOS 2.0 which offers a suite of AI features.

It is expected that Xiaomi could launch the Xiaomi 15 series this month in China, with a global launch possibly happening early next year.

Source and images: Smartprix