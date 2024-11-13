Microsoft announces first Power BI price increase in 10 years

Microsoft today announced the first pricing increase for Power BI since its launch nearly 10 years ago. Over the past decade, Power BI has evolved from a cheaper, lightweight data analysis tool to an enterprise-grade, industry-leading solution for data analysis. In fact, more than 350,000 organizations and more than 6.5 million developers now use Power BI.

Microsoft offers different licensing options for Power BI. Power BI Pro is a flexible per-user license that allows users to easily create, share, and collaborate on data visualizations and reports. The Power BI Premium Per User (PPU) plan includes all the capabilities of the Power BI Pro license, along with advanced features including access to large model sizes and more frequent refresh rates per semantic model.

Microsoft is increasing the price of Power BI Pro licenses to $14 per user per month from $10 per user per month. PPU licenses will cost $24 per user per month, up from $20 per user per month. This price increase will be effective from April 1, 2025, and will apply globally to new and existing commercial customers.

The company also highlighted that the price change may impact customers differently depending on their existing agreement with Microsoft:

New customers: New commercial customers who purchase Power BI Pro licenses after April 1, 2025, will see the increased pricing.

New commercial customers who purchase Power BI Pro licenses after April 1, 2025, will see the increased pricing. Existing Enterprise Agreement (EA) customers of Power BI Pro and/or Power BI PPU standalone : Commercial customers with existing EA licenses will continue to have their existing pricing until their next renewal. However, new agreements executed after April 1, 2025, will have the new pricing.

: Commercial customers with existing EA licenses will continue to have their existing pricing until their next renewal. However, new agreements executed after April 1, 2025, will have the new pricing. Microsoft 365 E5 suite and O365 suite annual subscriptions: Microsoft is not changing the pricing for customers who have Power BI through Microsoft 365 E5 or Office 365 E5 annual term subscriptions with annual billing.

This price increase reflects the significant value Power BI offers as an industry-leading data analysis solution. While some customers may see changes in their costs, Microsoft is committed to providing various licensing options to meet diverse needs and budgets.