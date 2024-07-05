YouTube's updated removal tool can now erase copyrighted songs

Creators reviewing copyright claims in YouTube Studio can now use a new tool called "Erase song." As the name suggests, the feature is designed to remove copyrighted audio from a video while keeping other sounds such as voice-over or sound effects.

Until now, creators have been able to address copyright claims by replacing the claimed audio with a song from the YouTube Library, trimming out that entire segment, or muting the audio. They can monetize the video after the copyright claims are removed.

Erase song was previously available as a beta feature to silence copyrighted music in YouTube videos. However, the company discovered that the tool's performance wasn't up to the standards. YouTube is making big improvements this year by adding an AI-powered algorithm to more accurately identify and remove copyrighted content.

To use the tool, click "Select Action" when reviewing details about a claim on the video copyright summary page. Then you can click "Erase song" to see two options: one removes copyrighted audio from all claimed segments and the other mutes audio in all claimed segments.

Erase song will roll out over the coming weeks to both desktop and mobile versions of YouTube Studio. There might be cases when the tool doesn't work as expected, for instance, if the song is hard to remove. Creators can use other options like replacing the song or muting all claimed segments, which is faster.

On a support page, YouTube cautions that processing times may vary once you have made the edit. While you can close the browser window when a video is being processed, you can't make other edits. Moreover, your changes might not save if the video has over 100,000 views but your channel is not in the YouTube Partner Program.

Adding more to privacy and AI-related features, the Google-owned company recently allowed users to report AI-generated videos that try to simulate them. YouTube also requires creators to label realistic-looking content generated using AI tools.

Via TechCrunch