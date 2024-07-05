Save 18% off the MSI MAG 274QRFW 27-inch monitor for a limited time in the UK

If you're looking for an affordable monitor in the UK then you should check out the MSI MAG 274QRFW 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor. It's available now for just £228.97 following an 18% discount down from £279 - Amazon notes that it is just a limited-time deal.

Some of the key highlights of this monitor include its 2560 x 1440 Rapid IPS panel, its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time, and its DisplayHDR 400 support. It also boasts a frameless design so it looks sleeker and has DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.0b ports.

Explaining more of the key features, the product page says:

RAPID IPS IMAGE QUALITY, FRAMELESS GAMING - MSI Rapid IPS panel monitors provide outstanding colour intensity, and support 178° wide viewing angles; A 'frameless' design reduces bezel lines between screens

27” WQHD, 180HZ RAPID IPS - A quad high definition 2560 x 1440 Rapid IPS panel (16:9) features a high 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth movement tracking; A very low 1ms (GtG) response time is ideal for esports events

WIDE COLOUR GAMUT - The MAG 274QRFW supports up to 1.07 billion colours (8-bit + FRC) colours at 123% sRGB for high colour accuracy; Features Less Blue Light PRO for superior colour fidelity and employs Anti-Flicker technology to reduce eye fatigue

DYNAMIC CONTRAST & NIGHT VISION - The IPS panel comes with a 1000:1 native contrast, and supports Dynamic Contrast (100M:1); MSI Night Vision can enhance key details in the darkest gaming environments

HDMI CEC CONNECTIVITY - PC, Mac, console & laptop interface options include DP 1.4a (WQHD/180Hz max.) & HDMI 2.0b CEC ports (WQHD/144Hz max.); The monitor features a 5-way joystick navigator & a premium 4-way (tilt/height/swivel/pivot) adjustable stand

If you are considering this monitor, you can get a bit more peace of mind knowing that it dispatches from and is sold by Amazon so you're not going to run into any issues with third-party sellers. If you don't like the product, you can return it within 30 days of receipt.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Get Prime, Prime Video, Music Unlimited, Audible or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.