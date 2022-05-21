Zoom unveils FedRAMP-authorized Government App Marketplace

Zoom has announced a standalone, FedRAMP-authorized platform for its government consumers. The latest App Marketplace for Zoom for Government, similar to the App Marketplace for commercial Zoom, offers the kind of effectiveness that government work requires.

This platform supports a variety of integrations that enable you to incorporate Zoom functionality into existing apps to make mission-critical work efficient and reliable. As the Zoom for Government App Marketplace requires compliance with federal security requirements, many of the apps from the new resource will come from applications and platforms that are on the federal government's list of FedRAMP-authorized products.

Slack, Box, ServiceNow, Cornerstone, and Microsoft Teams are among those on the federal government's list.

The storefront behaves as you would expect in a government environment. Admins can leverage a dashboard to approve integrations and send email notifications. Meanwhile, users can download and uninstall apps from the marketplace.

Zoom says that all integrations have been thoroughly vetted according to government security standards too. The company has also cautioned that it is your responsibility to validate that you are using trusted and compliant third-party apps or services in tandem with approved apps from the marketplace.

For further details about Zoom for Government, head over to the dedicated webpage here.