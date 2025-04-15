GEEKOM IT13 review: the 2025 refresh is here with i9-goodness for your home or office

GEEKOM is back with an updated version within its IT series of mini PCs with the IT13 (2025). The 13 represents the generation of Intel Core processor inside it. Just like last time with the i9-13900H, the company is among the first to include the 13th generation Intel Core i9 HK series inside a Mini PC, and we were tasked to give it a look.

Below are the full specifications of this thing. I have bolded my configuration where relevant.

GEEKOM IT13 (2025) Dimensions Size 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm (49.2 mm incl rubber feet) Weight 652 g CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HK (14 Cores, 20T, 24 MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 EU Memory 32 GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMM, supports up to 64 GB Storage 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD, 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v5.2 Ethernet Intel® 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet Wireless LAN Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Kensington Lock Yes Adapter 19V, 6.32A I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x Speaker (3.5mm jack)

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN port

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x Power connector

1 x Power button Price $845

Although this i9-13900HK variant I am reviewing has an MSRP of $845, as of writing GEEKOM has decreased the price to just $659, the 2TB variant has an MSRP of just $4 more at $849 which makes it $50 cheaper than the MSRP of the 2023 Mini IT13.

I'll just say straight off, the packaging and build are exactly the same as the 2023 Mini IT13, so my findings will not be any different on that front. I can tell you that it still exerts the same premium feel as you pull the top of the box off to reveal the Mini PC sitting inside a foam-cushioned interior. Once you have the PC out, and the foam is removed, you are greeted with a Thank You envelope. Below that, and after removing the cardboard "shelf", you can find the other components such as the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA mount plate with a bag of screws, and the instruction manual.

What’s In The Box

1 x Mini IT13 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Thank You Card

No carry bag

GEEKOM left out the carry bag again, which is a bit of a shame for first-time buyers, and as you may have noticed from the specs.

Design

The IT13 (2025) has not changed at all from the original Mini IT13, right down to the ports and internals. It is actually the same weight, and retains a good heft to it, while not being heavy, it isn't light either. It definitely gives off a premium and balanced feel to it. All the edges and corners except for the bottom edges of the Mini PC are rounded, so it is comfortable to hold and move around.

Although the Mini IT13 also includes two USB4 ports (Type C) unfortunately they are still located on the back of the Mini PC. I can only imagine this decision was made to make the front of the Mini IT13 look more uniform with its ports, however having the option for Type C and USB on the front of the Mini IT11 is what made it great. The Mini PC still includes three USB3 Gen 3.2 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.

As far as looks go, it has a fully metallic blue/gray exterior, it's not a fingerprint magnet. It also looks like aluminum, but it actually isn't; it's a plastic shell that covers a metal frame. It doesn't feel cheap and isn't flimsy either, and even when the base is removed it remains sturdy.

Accessing the IT13 (2025) is unchanged from the previous generations, it's as easy as unscrewing the bottom plate with the four Philips head screws located in the center of each rubber foot. A small hobby screwdriver is enough for the job (helpfully, the screws do not come loose from the backplate so you won't lose them either) but you may want to use a flat-head screwdriver to pry the plate free taking care not to damage the ribbon, which is long enough to allow you to set both sides of the Mini PC flat on a surface. Its purpose is for a connector for a full-sized SSD that can be added to a sled located on the backplate.

As you can see from the above images, which can be enlarged when clicked on, there is ample room to manage the SODIMMs and Kingston 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, so you can swap it out for something else if you want. The IT13 (2025) includes an option to add a second NVMe SSD, as long as it is only 42mm long. The included WiFi also will not get in the way while managing the internals, because the antenna is placed within the base of the PC, rather than being stuck to the removable backplate.

The backplate only fits back on one way, this is to ensure that the NVMe is always connected to the heat spreader.

Usage

BIOS

The IT13 (2025) includes an AptiBIOS, which is not locked down, you can edit it to your heart's content (1), (2).

On first boot, you are prompted to complete the setup of Windows 11 Pro, meaning you do not have to fork out for a license, which is nice. After the setup is completed, I am happy to report that it does not come with any bloatware installed. The OOBE updates to Windows 11 24H2, so the updates were relatively minimal.

Before starting with benchmarks, I checked Windows Security which gave several alerts, which ended up being because the Memory integrity setting (among others) was disabled. Once opening and locating it on the Core Isolation page, I enabled the security related settings and restarted, which gave an all clear on the Windows Security app.

Just like with the original Mini IT13, it's physically possible to directly attach four screens to the IT13 (2025) using the two full HDMI ports along with the two USB4 ports if you wanted. Regarding connectivity, there's no change from the previous generation: There's a single USB 2.0 port, a 3.2 gen 2 port, along with a barrel port for power on the back. Around the front it's the same as with the 2023 Mini IT13, there are two USB 3.2 gen 2 ports and a port for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As you can see from the images above, you can affix a Kensington lock on one side and insert an SD adapter for a micro SD card on the left side of the IT13 (2025).

Benchmarks

With that out of the way, and because people like that sort of thing, I ran some benchmarks and added the 2023 variant for comparison. The IT13 (2025) is running Windows 11 Professional 24H2 build with the latest updates, and the latest Intel Graphics driver.

For the benchmarks, I used 3DMark, PCMark 10, Geekbench, and Cinebench r23. 3DMark Time Spy tests gaming capability with DX12 graphics performance. PCMark tests are a mix of CPU and real-world productivity tests, such as using an office suite, web browsing, light photo/video editing, and making conference calls. Cinebench stresses the entire CPU as it is a multi-threaded rendering test. Finally, Geekbench is a synthetic benchmark that is great for a quick look at the potential performance across a wide range of workloads.

IT13 (2025)

Intel i9-13900HK Mini IT13 (2023)

Intel i9-13900H XT12 Pro

Intel i9-12900H GEEKOM A7

Ryzen 9 7940HS 3DMark Time Spy

Steel Nomad Light

Steel Nomad 1,727

1,200

173 1,926

-

- 1,846

-

- 3,291

2,708

488 PCMark 10

Extended test 5,749

5,357 5,730

5,485 5,703

5,424 7,552

7,297 Geekbench Single

Multicore

Compute (OpenCL) 2,427

10,215

15,200 1,691

11,086

18,621 1,642

10,054

18,017 1,982

12,064

38,358 Cinebench Single

Multicore 1,704

11,851 1,646

11,507 102

634 107

873 7-Zip 79,066 - 67,717 103,160

These scores confused me, although most are within the margin of error, unhappily that's also mostly on the negative side. It makes me wonder if the choice of SSD here played a part in the poor scores.

I also tested the SSD's capability using AS SSD and CrystalDiskMark.

AS SSD CrystalDiskMark

Although it is apparent they used a lesser drive in the IT13 (2025) (which appears to be a Kingston NV3) versus the original Lexar 2TB in the 2023 variant, as the original performed better in both AS SSD, and CrystalDiskMark.

Despite running all of the above benchmark tests, the IT13 (2025) did not get hot to the touch and there were no annoying noises coming from the single fan that cools the unit. The Highest CPU temperature recorded was during TimeSpy, where the CPU core package reached 93C, and in Steel Nomad there was some P-Core throttling with a lower max temp of 88C.

Conclusion

I've said it time and time again, I love these Mini PCs. They simply aren't gaming PCs though, so you will not be able to enjoy graphically intensive games on them. For that you need a dGPU along the lines of the mobile Nvidia 3060 or better. However, it absolutely is suited as an office workstation, or perhaps a good solution for a student with limited living space with the ability to pack this away after every use. This thing isn't taking up much room, you can even screw it to the back of a screen if it has VESA support with the included mount plate.

In a world that is apparently too stingy for phone manufacturers to include a power lead and charger for their flagship phones, GEEKOM has provided all of the cables and tools necessary to get started straight away, along with a Windows 11 Pro license and a clear guide with instructions on how to access the internals.

When it comes to Mini PCs, the market is saturated with crap, so you really have to be on the lookout and study the specs properly. One trick I have seen often is Mini PCs utilizing old tech, sometimes two generations behind. This Mini PC will let you connect to four displays, whereas cheaper solutions will be limited to two screens.

Assuming you've made it this far, yes at $845, the IT13 (2025) is a hard sell if we consider that GEEKOM again cut corners to not offer the fully supported HDMI 2.1a and DDR5 memory on a 13th gen Intel processor, which for me, all adds up to it costing a point. It's still great though. Aside from not being able to seriously game on it, it's still a very powerful machine inside a tiny frame.

Where to buy & coupon

What's more, GEEKOM has partnered with Neowin on a promotion that lets you save 5% off the price both models of the IT13 (2025) when you enter the SGK305 coupon code upon checkout. This brings down the 1TB option to just $626, and the 2TB option down to $712. The 2TB variant is also available through Amazon.com for $749 (although you can save 5% off the order if you order two) with free delivery and returns for Prime (SNAP) members which is also an option.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.