13-inch Apple iPad Pro is once again available at its lowest price

Amazon is once again offering the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro with 512GB and 256GB storage capacity at its lowest price. Powered by the M4 chip, the iPad Pro includes a 10-core CPU for high-performance tasks and a 10-core GPU for fast graphics.

The device includes the Ultra Retina XDR display, promising high brightness, strong contrast, and colour accuracy. The 12MP Wide rear camera supports ProRes video and True Tone flash while the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage ensures proper framing in video calls. Furthermore, the LiDAR Scanner enhances AR capabilities with precise depth mapping.

Key display specifications include:

2752x2064 pixel resolution at 264 ppi

1000 nits full-screen brightness

1600 nits peak HDR brightness

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

ProMotion: adaptive 10-120Hz refresh rate

Tandem OLED

Wide color (P3)

True Tone

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated

Antireflective coating

SDR brightness: 1000 nits max

XDR brightness: 1000 nits max full screen, 1600 nits peak (HDR content only)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Supports Apple Pencil Pro

Supports Apple Pencil (USB‑C)

Apple Pencil hover

Four studio-quality microphones and a four-speaker system deliver clear audio. iPadOS allows multitasking, handwriting-to-text conversion via Scribble, and photo editing. Stage Manager enables resizable and overlapping app windows with external display support. Moreover, Wi-Fi 6E provides fast wireless speeds.

The USB-C port with Thunderbolt/USB 4 support enables connections to external displays and accessories. Additionally, Apple Intelligence is a system of AI-powered tools designed to assist with writing, creativity, and productivity. These features, including predictive text and personalised suggestions, are processed directly on the device to maintain user privacy. Apple claims that no data from these AI features is accessed or used externally.

Finally, Face ID allows secure unlocking, app sign-ins, and purchase authentication with just a glance.

Alternatively, you can also check out the 256GB variant below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.