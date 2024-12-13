Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED ultrawide G95SC and G95SD curved monitors are both lowest priced

Following the G95SD, Amazon has also dropped the price of the Odyssey G9 OLED G95SC to its lowest ever (purchase link at the end of the specs list below).

These monitors measure 49 inches diagonally, and thanks to OLED, they have excellent contrast as well as color reproduction. Brightness is a bit lacking, though, so if you are looking to set it up in a relatively bright room, you may be better off with something else.

Speaking of external light and brightness, the major difference between the two is that the G95SD is newer and comes with Samsung's "Glare Free" technology to reduce glare. The key specification details about the Odyssey G9 OLED are given below:

Resolution: 5120 x 1440

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness (Typical): 250 nits

Brightness (Min): 200 nits

Contrast Ratio (Static): 1,000,000:1 (Typ.)

HDR10

HDR10+ Gaming

Response Time: 0.03 ms(GTG)

Color Support: Max 1Billion

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 99% (CIE1976)

Panel Type: VA

Frame Rate: Max 240Hz

Screen Curvature: 1800R

Bluetooh 5.2

Wi-Fi 5

Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED at the links below:

SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 (G95SD) Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, Dual QHD, Glare Free, Smart Features, FreeSync Premium Pro, Height Adjustable Stand, LS49DG956SNXGO, 2024: $1599.99 (Amazon US) || $1599.99 (Samsung US)

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, AMD Freestyle Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible, Dual QHD, Neo Quantum Processor Pro, LS49CG954SNXZA, 2023: $1005.00 (Amazon US)

