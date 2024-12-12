Samsung's big 34" 100Hz ViewFinity S6 display is now available for half the price

If you are running out of gift ideas for your loved ones or yourself, upgrading a monitor to a big ultrawide with a high refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and HDR support might be a good choice. Samsung is currently offering the ViewFinity S65TC, a 34-inch ultra-wide display, for just half the price at $399.99.

The ViewFinity S65TC is a 1000R 34-inch ultra-wide VA display with a resolution of 3,440x1,440 pixels and a refresh rate of 100Hz. While not marketed as a gaming display (Samsung positions it as a productivity monitor), the S65TC still supports AMD's FreeSync for tear-free gaming.

The monitor also offers additional convenience such as Thunderbolt 4 support, which allows you to use a single cable to transfer image signal and charge your laptop at up to 90W. Also, it features HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3, and even an Ethernet port for laptops and tablets without one.

Additional features include built-in speakers, HDR10 support, a KVM switch for controlling two devices with just one keyboard and mouse, picture-in-picture support, VESA 100 mount, and a bundled stand with tilt, swivel, and height adjustments.

