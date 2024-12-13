Netflix will make Squid Game: Unleashed free to play on December 17

Netflix has said that Squid Game: Unleashed will be available for free (including to non-members) for a limited time in anticipation of the second season of the popular TV show. The game will be free to play from December 17, but the company didn't say when it will revoke free access.

Netflix has been putting a lot of effort into its mobile game offerings through its app in recent years to differentiate it from the competition. Until now, a Netflix subscription was needed to play all of the games, but now it wants to invite everyone to play Squid Game: Unleashed. The company hopes to convert some of these players into subscribers.

Squid Game: Unleashed is a multiplayer battle royale game based on the TV series. For those who haven't seen the show, morally ambiguous contestants play a series of life-or-death games in a bid to win prize money. In the game, players will be able to participate in these games, too, including Red Light, Green Light, and Glass Bridge.

“Squid Game is Netflix’s most-watched series ever, and we want everyone around the world to be able to take part in its return by making Unleashed available to everyone, which is a first for Netflix Games,” said Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix. “Squid Game: Unleashed is all about playing with (or against) your friends in the iconic games from the series like Glass Bridge and Red Light Green Light, so we’re inviting everyone into the chaos this holiday season.”

Netflix Games are usually downloadable from your phone's respective app store, so on December 17, if you want to play, just search Squid Game: Unleashed and install it.

Netflix members recently got exclusive access to Monument Valley 3. While the two earlier games are available for all, the third installment is only available to Netflix subscribers.