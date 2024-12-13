Intel releases new graphics driver with Arc B-series graphics card support

Intel's new Arc B580 graphics card is available today, which means those purchasing this promising mid-range graphics card should download a launch-day driver with support and optimizations for the new GPU. Driver 32.0.101.6325/101.6252 WHQL is now available for download on Intel's official website.

Not much is known about the latest driver besides "launch driver for Intel® Arc™ B-series Graphics (codename Battlemage)." We will update the article once the official changelog becomes available.

You can download Intel Arc 32.0.101.6325/101.6252 WHQL from the official website here. Supported products include 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following graphics cards and processors: