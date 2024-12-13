When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Intel releases new graphics driver with Arc B-series graphics card support

The Intel Arc B580 GPU

Intel's new Arc B580 graphics card is available today, which means those purchasing this promising mid-range graphics card should download a launch-day driver with support and optimizations for the new GPU. Driver 32.0.101.6325/101.6252 WHQL is now available for download on Intel's official website.

Not much is known about the latest driver besides "launch driver for Intel® Arc™ B-series Graphics (codename Battlemage)." We will update the article once the official changelog becomes available.

You can download Intel Arc 32.0.101.6325/101.6252 WHQL from the official website here. Supported products include 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following graphics cards and processors:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs
Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)
Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)
Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1)		 Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)
Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)
Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)
Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)
Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)
Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)
