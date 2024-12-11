Save 35% on Xbox Wireless Controller, now available at a new all-time low price

Microsoft's standard Xbox Wireless Controller in the Carbon Black color is currently available on Amazon at a new all-time low price. If you need a new gamepad (or even two to play with your friends or relatives), grab it for just $38.88 and save 35%.

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller is a great gamepad not only for Xbox users. It also connects to PC and mobile devices thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, with two built-in profiles allowing you to seamlessly switch between Xbox and Bluetooth devices. Also, you can connect the gamepad to your computer using a USB-C cable (not included).

The gamepad is powered by two removable AA-sized batteries (included), but you can also use rechargeable batteries or no batteries at all in wired mode. Also, it has a 3.5 mm audio jack for headsets, a dedicated Share button, texturized triggers, numbers, and grips, four vibration motors, and remappable keys via the Xbox Accessories app on PC and Xbox.

Xbox Wireless Controller is available in many different colors, but only the classic Carbon Black is available at the lowest price of $38.88.

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black - $38.88 | 35% off on Amazon US

