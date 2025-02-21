Ventoy 1.1.03 fixes Windows 11 0x80070001 install issue and more

There is no shortage of apps that can help you install Windows 11 with bootable USB media, but Ventoy and Rufus stand out as two of the best and most convenient ones. Ventoy, for one, has received a new update to version 1.1.03. The release does not have a big changelog, but it still fixes several important issues.

Ventoy 1.1.03 is here for those experiencing error 0x80070001 when installing Windows 11, namely its latest release, version 24H2. Affected customers have been reporting the error after accepting the license agreement and attempting to select a partition for the installation. The system would show the following message:

Windows 11 Setup. Windows installation encountered an unexpected error. Error code: 0x80070001 - 0x4002F

With version 1.1.03, that error should finally become a thing of the past. Here is the complete changelog for Ventoy 1.1.03:

Fix the 0x80070001 error when boot and install Windows 11. (#3010 #3029 #3105)

Fix the issue that SLES/OpenSUSE can not boot after install in Ventoy grub2 mode.

Fix the boot issue for pfSense 2.7.x

Fix the boot issue for latest TinyCore Linux

You can download Ventoy 1.1.03 from its GitHub repository.

Another thing worth mentioning about Ventoy 1.1.03 is that the executable file has been updated in the release, which means antivirus software might throw false positives when trying to launch the app. While the app has a good reputation among enthusiasts, the rule of thumb is not to run anything that you do not trust. After all, you can always use the official Media Creation Tool app to clean-install or update your system to Windows 11 version 24H2 (now available to most users with eligible hardware).

Even if your system does not support Windows 11 officially, you can always check out this guide to learn how to bypass Microsoft's limitations, which the company does not plan to abandon any time soon, even in light of the inevitable Windows 10 death.