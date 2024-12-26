Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card from WD drops to its lowest price with a 27% discount

The WD C50 Storage Expansion Card

If your Xbox Series X or S is running out of storage and you are ready to fix it for a long time, check out the 2TB WD C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card, which has dropped to its lowest price ever. This is the first time Xbox Series X|S users can get 2TB of extra space for their consoles for just $189.99. For reference, Seagate's 2TB Storage Expansion Card with the same capabilities is currently available for $199.99.

Unlike traditional USB-based SSDs and HDDs, Xbox Storage Expansion cards let you run any game off them without sacrificing modern features like Quick Resume and fast loading times. Games stored on these cards work the same way as those stored on internal storage.

The WD C50 Storage Expansion Card

Another great thing about these removable SSDs is that you do not need to dismember your Xbox to install or remove them. Just stick one into the widest port on the back of your Xbox Series X|S and call it a day.

If you do not want so much storage or you cannot afford it, you can consider lower-spec models with 1TB or 512GB. The 1TB model is available for $109.99, while the 512GB will set you back only $69.99.

