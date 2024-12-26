Valve reveals what games made the most money on Steam in 2024

2025 is almost here, and it marks the end of another huge year for gaming, where everything from AAA $70 blockbusters and indie sleeper hits to free-to-play sensations took over the market. PC gaming is certainly at the center of it all, and just like last year, Valve is here to show off what games made the big bucks in 2024.

The newly shared Best of 2024 Steam page has multiple tabs to sort through, offering looks at the gross revenue of the biggest games, most played titles, top games played on Steam Deck, VR, and more.

The most interesting group is arguably the gross revenue section, which divides the games into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Here are the 12 games from that made the most money on Steam in 2024, in no specific order:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

Palworld

PUBG

Elden Ring

Black Myth: Wukong

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Apex Legends

Helldivers II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Destiny 2

Interestingly, only five games from these actually launched in 2024.

Meanwhile, if we move to the games-released-in-2024-only section, the 12 titles with the most gross revenue are these:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Path of Exile 2

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon’s Dogma 2

NBA 2K25

Helldivers 2

Manor Lords

Palworld

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports FC 25

Keep in mind that while the top sellers category grades games on their gross revenue earned in the whole of 2024, when it comes to new releases, only the gross revenue of the first two weeks since launch has been counted.

The company does not share revenue specifics with the public, so these categories are all we get. Find the complete list of 2024's biggest games on Steam here. Don't forget that the 2024 Steam Winter Sale is still active, which is offering discounts for many of these titles, too.