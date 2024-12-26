Get great PC sound Edifier R1700BT, R1280T active bookshelf speaker deals

For those looking to build a decent audio system can check out Onkyo's TX-NR6100 7.2 (or 5.2.2) AVR featuring Dolby Atmos/Vision, THX, and DTS:X that is still selling for just $400.

However, not everyone may be looking at room-filling sound or have the budget to spend on such an expensive setup. In that case, you have have a look at Edifier's offerings which are well under $150 but could still provide very decent sound quality. They can used on desktops and as studio monitors as well.

First up, we have R1700BT. With this, Edifier does promise "room-filling sound" but don't expect deep bass from such a form factor as it is a powered 2.0 bookshelf speaker without a subwoofer. The company claims a frequency response of 60Hz - 20kHz and it is powered by a Class-D 66 Watt RMS amplifier. Hence, it is going to be fairly power efficient too.

In terms of input, the R1700BT supports Bluetooth 5.1, and AUX. There is no optical input.

Get the Edifier R1700BT at the link below:

Edifier 4001352 R1700BT 66-Watt-RMS Amplified Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker System: $125.99 (Amazon US)

Following that, we have the R1280T. Like the 1700BT, it is also an active speaker but is slightly lower powered at 42 watts RMS. There is also an R1280Ts model. The difference between the Ts and the T variants is that the former has a line out for connecting a subwoofer in case deeper bass is required. They do not have Bluetooth or optical in.

Get the Edifier1280T at the link below:

Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers - 2.0 Active Near Field Monitors - Studio Monitor Speaker - Wooden Enclosure - 42 Watts RMS: $83.99 (Amazon US)

