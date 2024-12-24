Yamaha 5.1 4K, Onkyo 7.2 8K AV Receivers with Dolby Vision/Atmos, are great deals

Onkyo's TX-NR6100 9.2 AV Receiver (AVR) with THX, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision, and more features is back to selling for its lowest price of just $400. This is an excellent value AVR that you should not miss out on in case you are looking to build a decent home audio setup.

If you do not have the budget and are willing to settle for a 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos AV receiver that features some of the popular technologies like Dolby Vision, among others, then Yamaha has a great deal for you. That is because the company's RX-V385 is currently up for grabs for just $280 thanks to a limited-time deal by Amazon (purchase link under the specs list below). Since this is a 5.1-channel amplifier, it does not support Dolby Atmos.

The key specs of the Yamaha RX-V385 are given below including the RMS power output at 8 and 6 ohms respectively:

Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven) : 100 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD)

: 100 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven) : 70 W (8 ohms, 0.09% THD)

: 70 W (8 ohms, 0.09% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven) : 145 W (6 ohms, 10% THD)

: 145 W (6 ohms, 10% THD) Dynamic Power per Channel (Front L/R, 8/6/4/2 ohms) : 110 / 130 / 160 / 180 W

: 110 / 130 / 160 / 180 W Surround Sound Processing : Cinema DSP

: Cinema DSP DSP Programs : 17

: 17 Dialog Level Adjustment : Yes

: Yes SILENT Cinema / Virtual Cinema DSP : Yes (Virtual CINEMA FRONT)

: Yes (Virtual CINEMA FRONT) Dolby TrueHD : Yes

: Yes Dolby Digital Plus : Yes

: Yes DTS-HD Master Audio : Yes

: Yes Video Features : 4K Ultra HD Pass-through and Upscaling

: 4K Ultra HD Pass-through and Upscaling HDMI 3D Pass-through : Yes

: Yes HDMI eARC : Yes (via firmware update)

: Yes (via firmware update) HDMI Audio Return Channel : Yes

: Yes HDMI Upscaling : Yes (HDMI to HDMI)

: Yes (HDMI to HDMI) Deep Color / x.v.Color / 24Hz Refresh Rate / Auto Lip-Sync : Yes

: Yes Connectivity: HDMI Input/Output 4 / 1 (HDCP2.3, HDR10 / Dolby Vision / HLG and BT.2020 compatible), HDMI CEC, USB Input, USB Memory, Portable Audio Player, Bluetooth (SBC), Front AV Input, USB / Mini Jack, Digital Audio Input/Output: Optical 1 / 0, Digital Audio Input/Output: Coaxial 2 / 0, Analog Audio Input/Output 3 (front 1) / 0, Composite Video Input/Output 3 / 1, Preout Subwoofer, Headphone Output 1, FM/AM Tuner - HDMI ARC, HDMI eARC

Get the Yamaha 4K 5.2 AVR at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-V385 5.1-Channel 4K Ultra HD AV Receiver with Dolby Vision, and more: $279.95 (Amazon US lightning deal)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.