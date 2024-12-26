1TB 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 Microsoft Surface, Steam Deck ready NVMe SSDs are deals

One of Western Digital's (WD) M.2 2230 SSDs is on sale at the moment for its lowest-ever price. The discount is on the 1TB variant of the WD_BLACK SN770M that is selling for $83 (purchase link under the specs list below).

Being a 2230 form factor drive means that the SN770M is much rarer than the far more common 2280 counterpart. This is why they are typically more expensive. However, the speed of data transfer is not affected by that as the SSD promises rates of over 5100 MB/s and random throughputs of up to 800K IOPS (input-output per second).

While the 1TB has just dropped to its lowest price today, the 2TB has been selling at a decent discount for a while. The key specifications of the 1TB and 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M are given below:

Specification WD_BLACK SN770M 1TB WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB Capacity 1TB 2TB Form Factor M.2 2230 M.2 2230 Interface PCIe Gen4 x4 PCIe Gen4 x4 Sequential Read Speed 5,000 MB/s 5,150 MB/s Sequential Write Speed 4,900 MB/s 4,850 MB/s Random Read IOPS 740,000 650,000 Random Write IOPS 800,000 800,000 Endurance (TBW) 600 TB 1,200 TB Warranty 5 Years 5 Years Operating Temperature 0°C to 85°C 0°C to 85°C Non-Operating Temperature -40°C to 85°C -40°C to 85°C

Get the WD_BLACK SN770M at the links below:

WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD for Handheld Gaming Devices, Speeds up to 5,150MB/s, TLC 3D NAND, Great for Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface - WDBDNH0020BBK-WRSN: $178.00 (Amazon US)

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD for Handheld Gaming Devices, Speeds up to 5,150MB/s, TLC 3D NAND, Great for Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface - WDBDNH0010BBK-WRSN: $82.79 (Amazon US)

