Apple 2024 Mac Mini (M4) with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD hits $700 for Christmas deal

Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple Mac Mini 2024 M4 model to its lowest ever. The mini PC is now available for just $700 (purchase link under the specs list below) making it a great option to pick up in case you are looking at a mini PC option.

The Mac Mini 2024 runs macOS Sequoia and the computer is powered by Apple's in-house M4 chip that has 10 CPU and GPU cores, as well as 16 Neural Engines for AI processing and acceleration. The variant we are covering here has 16 Gigs of unified system memory and 512 GB SSD for storage.

The key tech specs of the Apple Mac Mini M4 are given below:

Chip : Apple M4 chip

: Apple M4 chip CPU : 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores)

: 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores) GPU : 10-core GPU

: 10-core GPU Neural Engine : 16-core Neural Engine

: 16-core Neural Engine Memory Bandwidth : 120GB/s

: 120GB/s Memory Options : 16GB unified memory (configurable to 24GB or 32GB)

: 16GB unified memory (configurable to 24GB or 32GB) Storage Options : 512GB SSD (configurable to 1TB, or 2TB)

: 512GB SSD (configurable to 1TB, or 2TB) Display Support : Simultaneously supports up to three displays: Two displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one display with up to 5K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt or 4K resolution at 60Hz over HDMI

: Simultaneously supports up to three displays: Two displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt and one display with up to 5K resolution at 60Hz over Thunderbolt or 4K resolution at 60Hz over HDMI Ports : Two USB-C ports (up to 10Gb/s), three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

: Two USB-C ports (up to 10Gb/s), three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack Audio : Supports AAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos

: Supports AAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos Video Playback : Supported formats include HEVC, H.264, AV1, and ProRes

: Supported formats include HEVC, H.264, AV1, and ProRes Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet , Bluetooth 5.3

Get the Mac Mini 2024 (M4) at the link below:

Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet: $699.00 (Amazon US)

Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet with AppleCare+ (3 Years): $788.00 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.