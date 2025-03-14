Bose Smart Ultra, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Dolby Atmos soundbars are deals worth having

Yamaha's RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2 AV Receiver is currently still selling at an excellent price of just over $780. However, if you want something that is an all-in-one package, Nakamichi's Dragon 11.4.6 3000-watt soundbar system with dual wireless subwoofers has hit the lowest-ever price of just $2800. If you're space-constrained and are looking for something in white, you can also check out Samsung's S801D 3.1.2 for just $598.

For those who don't want a separate subwoofer module but still want ample bass (at least in the mid-bass region), they can have a look at Bang & Olufsen (B&O)'s Beosound Stage which is currently on sale for a great price (purchase link under the specs list below).

The sound bar is a three-channel system, which means it has left, right, and center channels. And despite not having a subwoofer, B&O claims that it can go as deep as 32 Hz, which is very impressive, to say the least. However, the SPL (sound pressure level) at such low bass is likely to drop significantly from its rated 86 dB. Four 4-inch woofers will contribute to the bass.

Speaking of drivers, other than the woofer, the Beosound Stage has three tweeters, one on each channel, four mid-range drivers, one on each of the left and right channels and two on the center.

In terms of power output, this Bang & Olufsen soundbar is rated at 550 Watts of Class D RMS power.

The connectivity details of the Beosound Stage are given below:

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wi-Fi: Wi-fi/WLAN 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz)

HDMI (HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2) with eARC and ARC support

HDMI in (HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2 with support of 4K HDR 50/60hz)

1x Line-in 3.5 mm stereo mini-jack

2x Ethernet 10/100Mb VLAN connection with LG C9 series TV for integrated control via Beoremote One

Get the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage at the link below:

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage – Dolby Atmos Soundbar – TV and WiFi Speaker, Aluminum/Black: $1740.48 (Amazon US)

Other than the B&O model, Bose is also offering its Smart Ultra white variant at the lowest price (purchase link below). The unit delivers spatial sound with the help of its proprietary TrueSpace technology. Besides that, ADAPTiQ helps in automatic calibration or tuning, taking into account room size, walls, and furniture, among other stuff that may be present in the listening environment.

Bose Smart Ultra driver layout

Get the Bose Smart Ultra at the link below:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, Surround Sound System for TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar for TV Plus Alexa and Google Voice Control, White: $568.42 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.