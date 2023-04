Amazon 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube with octa-core, Wi-Fi 6E drops to the lowest price ever

Amazon is having one of those rare price drops on its Fire TV products and as such we have the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube currently selling at its lowest ever price (link to purchase are at the end of the article).

Compared to the Fire TV Cube 2nd Gen, the 3rd Gen Cube brings 20% faster overall performance. It packs an Octa core processor and much faster memory LPDDR4x memory. There are a few other feature advantages like support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth BLE mode.

The full specs of the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube are given below:

Android version Android Level 28 (Android 9)

Fire OS version Fire OS 7

Processor (SoC): Amlogic POP1-G (Amlogic - AML Popcorn)

CPU: ARM 4xCortex A73 @ 2.2GHz + ARM 4xCA53 @ 2.0GHz

GPU: ARM G52 MP8, 800MHz

Memory (RAM): 2GB, LPDDR4/x - 4224 MT/s

Storag e 16 GB internal

Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen)

Audio codecs : Dolby Atmos. Up to 48kHz, 8 channels, 16-bit. AC3 (Dolby Digital). Up to 48kHz, 6 channels, 16-bit eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus). Up to 48kHz, 8 channels, 16-bit AAC Profile (AAC LC). Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz. MPEG-4 HE AAC Profile (AAC+). Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz. MPEG-4 HE AACv2 Profile (enhanced AAC+). Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz. AAC ELD (enhanced low delay AAC). Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz. FLAC. Up to 48kHz, 2 channels, 16-bit and 24-bit (no dither for 24 bit) MIDI. MIDI (Type 0 and 1), DLS (Version 1 and 2), XMF, and Mobile XMF. Ringtone formats RTTTL/RTX, OTA, and iMelody. MP3. Up to 48kHz, 2 channels in DSP (16-bit and 24-bit) and software (16-bit). Vorbis. Ogg (.ogg), Matroska (.mkv).PCM/Wave. Up to 96kHz, 6 channels, 16-bit and 24-bit. AMR-NB. Supported. Opus. Up to 8 channels, 48 kHz.

Video codecs : H.265 (HEVC). Hardware accelerated up to 2160p (4K) @ 60fps Main Profile Level 5.1 H.264. Hardware accelerated up to 2160p @ 30fps or 1080p @ 60fps, 20 Mbps, High Profile up to Level 4 H263. Hardware accelerated up to 1080p @ 30fps, 6 Mbps, Profile 0 Level 70 VP8. Supported up to 1080p 30fps. Baseline profile, non-secure VP9. Hardware accelerated up to 2160p @ 60fps (with limitations) MPEG-2. Up to 1080p @ 60fps MPEG-4. Up to 1080p @ 60fps 10-bit

OpenGL ES 3.2

DRM (Digital Rights Management): Widevine L1 v11 PlayReady 3.3

HDR (High-dynamic-range): HDR10 HLG HDR10+ Dolby Vision

Bluetooth version 5.0 (BLE supported)

Wifi : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2x2 MIMO (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz dual band)

Ethernet : through USB-connected Ethernet adapter

Miracast (display mirroring with Fire tablet): Supported

Far-field Alexa control (Hands-free voice control): Supported natively

Near-field Alexa control (Mic button on remote): Supported

Get the products at the links below:

Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen (WiFi 6E, USB-A port, AV1): $124.99 (Amazon US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.