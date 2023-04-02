Save big on Samsung internal and external SSDs and MicroSD cards

World Backup Day may be over, but it's still a great time to save some money on some storage products. Right now Samsung is offering big discounts on various storage products on Amazon.

That includes the Samsung T7 Shield external SSD, with a 1,050 Mb per second read speeds, and a rugged IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. You can get it at Amazon for $269.99 or 37 percent off its normal MSRP.

You can also save some big money on Samsung's EVO MicroSD cards. You can get a 512GB card with an SD adapter for just $39.99 at Amazon. That's a massive 60 percent off the standard $99.99 MSRP.

Here are some of the other Samsung storage product deals you can get right now:

