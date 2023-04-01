The Xbox Series X gets a rare 12 percent discount on Newegg with a special promo code

Want to get Microsoft's Xbox Series X console and save some money as well? The high-end game console doesn't normally get a price cut, but Newegg is giving folks a way to save 12 percent off the Xbox Series X until the end of the day on Sunday.

That's because Newegg has a special promo code you can use when you buy the Xbox Series X. Just type in ZIPFEST12 before you check out and you will save 12 percent off the cost of the console. That means the price for the Xbox Series X will be $529.99 instead of $599.99 on Newegg.

That's not all. The ZIPFEST12 promo code can be used to cut the price of any Newegg order that's $400 or more by 12 percent, up to $100. That means you can use the code to get lots of high-end PC game hardware for a nice discount.

