Save 50% on Logitech's best-selling gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons and 25,600 DPI

If you are looking for a great and relatively inexpensive gaming mouse, do not ignore this deal on one of Logitech's best-selling mice. The G502 HERO is now available with a massive 50% discount, allowing you to pick a mouse with 11 programmable buttons, a 25,600 DPI sensor, adjustable weights, and RGB for only $39.99.

Logitech G502 HERO - $39.99 | 50% off on Amazon US

The Logitech G502 HERO is a wired USB mouse with plenty of features to satisfy your gaming needs (not only RGB lights). It features a high-performance sensor with a DPI of up to 25,600 for maximum game accuracy. On-board memory allows storing in-game settings and profiles for 11 customizable buttons, and the wheel supports dual mode with hyper-fast scrolling. Finally, the mouse lets you adjust its weight and balance with up to five removable 3.5 weights.

Logitech also offers the G502 in a few other variants:

G502 X Wireless - a wireless mouse featuring the LIGHTSPEED optical-mechanical switches and connection

G502 X PLUS - a slightly more advanced version with better RGB and refined buttons.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.