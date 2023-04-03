Deal

Save 50% on Logitech's best-selling gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons and 25,600 DPI

If you are looking for a great and relatively inexpensive gaming mouse, do not ignore this deal on one of Logitech's best-selling mice. The G502 HERO is now available with a massive 50% discount, allowing you to pick a mouse with 11 programmable buttons, a 25,600 DPI sensor, adjustable weights, and RGB for only $39.99.

The Logitech G502 HERO is a wired USB mouse with plenty of features to satisfy your gaming needs (not only RGB lights). It features a high-performance sensor with a DPI of up to 25,600 for maximum game accuracy. On-board memory allows storing in-game settings and profiles for 11 customizable buttons, and the wheel supports dual mode with hyper-fast scrolling. Finally, the mouse lets you adjust its weight and balance with up to five removable 3.5 weights.

Logitech also offers the G502 in a few other variants:

  • G502 X Wireless - a wireless mouse featuring the LIGHTSPEED optical-mechanical switches and connection
  • G502 X PLUS - a slightly more advanced version with better RGB and refined buttons.

