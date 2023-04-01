SSD Deal: SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable external SSD is 70% off

Today, on Amazon and Newegg, you can get the 2TB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD at a great deal. It is selling for only $139.99 after a huge 70 percent discount on its original MSRP of $459.99. With this deal, you can save $320 (buying links below).

With this portable SSD, you get the NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1,050MB/s sequential read and up to 1,000MB/s sequential write speeds. It comes with up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. You can also secure it to your backpack or belt with its carabineer loop.

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD offers solid-state performance in a rugged, dependable storage solution. Furthermore, the password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption along with the Memory Zone file management app enables you to keep your personal data safe.

The 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State Drive): $139.99 (Amazon US) ; $139.99 (Newegg US)

