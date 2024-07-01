Amazon Deal: Auris bluMe Pro HiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver is available at its lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the Auris bluMe Pro HiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver at its lowest price so, get it for yourself while stocks last. The bluMe Pro adds high-definition Bluetooth connectivity to vintage home stereo systems, AV receivers, or powered speakers. This allows you to stream high-resolution audio wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or computer with a simple setup that connects instantly.

Supporting advanced audio codecs including Sony's LDAC, Qualcomm's aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, aptX, and AAC decoding, the bluMe Pro ensures superior Bluetooth audio quality. Additionally, it features an ESS Sabre upsampling 32-bit/384kHz digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) that decodes audio files to provide a lossless audio experience. Furthermore, it also includes a high-performance Cirrus Logic digital audio conversion chip that converts Bluetooth audio signals into high-quality digital optical and coaxial outputs.

The bluMe Pro audio adapter offers versatile connectivity with Analog RCA and Digital output options, Digital Optical and Digital Coaxial, ensuring compatibility with all types of audio systems for high-resolution audio. Moreover, it features special circuitry and an external gain antenna that extends the wireless range to up to 30 metres (100+ feet), promising "glitch-free performance through multiple walls."

Encased in anodised aluminium, the bluMe Pro features a sleek and compact design with a 1.3-inch OLED screen that displays Bluetooth connection status, audio codec, sampling rate, song name, and more.

Auris Blume Pro HiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver (Long Range Bluetooth Adapter with Audiophile DAC, LDAC, aptX HD, OLED Display & Optical Coaxial AUX Output for Home Stereo, AV Receiver or Amplifier): $149 (Amazon US) or $99 with $50 Gift Card upon approval for Amazon Visa

