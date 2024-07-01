When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft's official .NET website is down

The official website of the .NET developer framework, dotnet.microsoft.com, has been down for several hours. .NET is a free, open-source, cross-platform framework used for building apps and cloud services. Its website provides information about the .NET platform and hosts downloads for the framework.

Some developers rely on the website to automatically download specific versions of the .NET framework for their build and test systems. For instance, if a continuous integration (CI) system points to https://dot.net/v1/dotnet-install.ps1, it redirects to https://dotnet.microsoft.com/download/dotnet/scripts/v1/dotnet-install.ps1, which is currently inaccessible due to the outage.

Microsoft has acknowledged the outage and is working to restore the site. In the meantime, Microsoft suggests developers use raw GitHub links as a workaround for downloading the necessary scripts.

At Microsoft Build 2024, Microsoft announced several new features and tools to make .NET development faster and easier. The highlight of the announcement was .NET Aspire, a new stack that streamlines development of .NET cloud-native apps and services. .NET Aspire allows developers to easily build distributed apps, including project orchestration, components to integrate with popular services and platforms, service discovery, service defaults, and more. You can learn more about .NET Aspire here.

We will update this post once the issue is resolved.

