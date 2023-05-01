Amazon Deal: the 16TB WD Red Pro CMR NAS HDD available at 56% off today

In case you are in search of some hard disk drive options offering great deals, you might want to check out the 16TB Western Digital Red Pro NAS internal HDD. Currently, on Amazon, it is selling for only $249.99 after a huge 56% discount on its original MSRP of $569.99. With this deal, you can save $320 so, you get your hands on it right away!

Capable of managing high-intensity workloads round the clock with an MTBF of up to 1 million hours, this internal hard drive has been built for medium or large-scale businesses and for up to 24-bay network-attached storage (NAS) environments. It also features a multi-axis shock sensor and dynamic fly height technology for the protection of data.

With this CMR-based WD Red Pro NAS internal HDD, you get enhanced reliability and error recovery controls with 3D Active Balance Plus and NASware 3.0 technology. It also supports up to 300TB per year workload rate.

16TB Western Digital Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive (7200 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5"): $249.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other HDD deals from Western Digital and Seagate. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.