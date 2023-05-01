It's raining SSD deals: Get this 2TB NVMe Gen3 SSD for just $75

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it. Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 ones, which are also pretty rare nowadays anyway, most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. Hence, it is no surprise to see that this weekend we have some fantastic new deals on SSDs alongside the ones we already covered (buying links below). Speaking of drives, CMR-based hard disks too have seen amazing prices over the last couple of months.

The Silicon Power A60 (image above) isn't the fastest drive, but it's based on NVMe 1.3 and is faster than SATA SSDs by some distance. And of course, it will be major upgrade over HDDs, plus it is really cheap at the moment selling for just $75 for the 2TB model. Get the SSD at the links below (Sold by Silicon Power and Shipped by Amazon and Newegg):

In case you are looking for faster SSDs, check these articles instead which covers PCIe 4.0 SSDs from Crucial, WD, among others. If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

