Seagate and WD are now selling 12 TB, 14 TB, and 16 TB external HDDs at amazing prices

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) as well as hard disk drive (HDD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it. Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 ones, which are also pretty rare nowadays anyway, most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. The same is true for some external hard drives too (buying links below).

The deals are in the form of Western Digital (WD) Elements and Seagate Expansion hard drive models. All of the deals below are Sold and Shipped by Newegg or Amazon items.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

