Epic Deal: Get this 24-inch Samsung 165Hz gaming monitor for just $109.99 on Amazon

If you are looking for a second monitor for your gaming PC setup, or even to get some work done, and you don't want to spend a ton of money, the Samsung Odyssey G32A is a solid choice. Right now, you can get this 24-inch monitor on Amazon for a rock-bottom price.

The Samsung Odyssey G32A is discounted to just $109.99 on Amazon. That's a huge 56 percent price drop compared to its normal $249.99 MSRP.

The FHD 24-inch monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which makes it a solid gaming PC display. If you have an AMD graphics card, the monitor's support for its FreeSync Premium feature will cut down on frame rate glitches and visual tearing while playing high-end games.

The display can be rotated vertically so you can use it for some more work-related activities. Plus, if you happen to buy two of these monitors, its three-sided borderless design will let you place them side by side for a nearly seamless dual monitor gaming and work experience.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.