Amazon Deal: 12TB Seagate IronWolf CMR NAS internal HDDs available at discounted rates

Today, on Amazon, you can get the 12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS internal HDD at only $189.99. This is after a 27% discount on its original MSRP of $259.99. With this deal, you get to save $70 so, get your hands on it right away.

With a 6Gbps data transfer rate, IronWolf internal hard drives are ideal for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments that require powerhouse performance. Purpose-built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers little to no noise or vibration, no lags or downtime, and increased file-sharing performance.

You can also conveniently monitor your drive health with the integrated IronWolf Health Management system and experience long-term reliability with 1M hours MTBF. Moreover, it comes with a five-year limited product warranty protection plan and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for protection against unexpected data loss from power outages, natural disasters, user error, or viruses.

12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive (3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage): $189.99 (Amazon US) - $189.99 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other HDD deals from Seagate Exos, and Western Digital. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

