Amazon Prime members can check out new free trials for Audible, Kindle Unlimited and more

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching. If you are a member of the Amazon Prime service, you can expect huge discounts and special sales during Prime Day on July 11-12. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for the service now and use it free for 30 days.

While you get a lot of benefits from being a Prime member already, like access to Amazon Prime Video's thousands of movies and TV shows, free two-day shipping on millions of items, and more, you can also check out extended free trials for other Amazon services right now for a limited time.

Audible Premium Plus

From now until July 31, Amazon Prime members can sign up for Audible Premium Plus and get a three-month trial for free. This may be the best extended trial deal you can get as a Prime member as it normally costs $14.95 a month.

With this subscription, you get one credit a month which you can use to get any audiobook from the Audible library, no matter its price. That means you will get three free audiobooks before the trial period ends. Of course, you can end the free trial and pay nothing, but you still get to keep the audiobooks.

Audible Premium Plus also lets users get a 30 percent discount on any audible books they want to buy beyond their free one each month, plus unlimited access to a number of select audiobooks, including podcasts and Audible Originals.

Three month free trial for Audible Premium Plus for Prime members (normally $14.95 a month)

Kindle Unlimited

Big digital book readers will love Kindle Unlimited. Right now for a limited time, Prime members can get a special offer to sign up and get three months for free. Normally it costs $11.99 a month for the service. Getting Kindle Unlimited lets you read millions of digital books, comic books, magazines, and select audiobooks,

Three month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for Prime members (Normally $11.99 a month)

Amazon Music Unlimited

Finally, Amazon Prime members can sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited and get four months of the streaming music service for free, which normally costs $8.99 a month. You can listen to millions of songs with lossless audio without ads and with unlimited skips with this service, along with a way to download songs to listen to them offline.

Four month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited (Normally $8.99 a month)

