Early Prime Day deals are live right now on Amazon Fire TVs, Fire Kids tablets, and more

Amazon has just announced that its annual Amazon Prime Day sales event will go live on July 11 and 12. The good news is that if you are not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for the service now and use it free for 30 days, which means you can take advantage of all the special Prime-only deals.

However, you don't have to wait until July to save money by using Prime. There are already a ton of products that are at all-time lows if you are a Prime member you can snap up right now.

If you are looking to get a new TV, Prime members can get new Amazon Fire TV 2-Series and Fire TV Onmi Series smart televisions at all-time price lows:

If you have children, there are some great deals for Prime members for tech gadgets made just for kids, including all time price lows for Fire Tablets, Kindle Paperwhite Readers and more.

Amazon Prime members also get access to Prime Video at no additional charge. You can also save with purchasing digital movies and TV shows right now:

