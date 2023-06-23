This Lenovo IdeaCentre 23.8-inch all-in-one PC is a great choice for the home office

Many of us are currently working from home, either as remote workers for a big company or working freelance for a number of other businesses. Getting a PC to fulfill these needs can be difficult, but one solution is to get an all-in-one PC model, which combines the hardware of a computer inside a large monitor.

Lenovo has been offering these kinds of all-in-one PCs for quite some time. One of their latest 2023 models is the Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i All-in-One Business Desktop. It's available now on Amazon for the price of $949.

For that price, you are getting a PC with a big 23.8-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. It also has touchscreen support, which should allow you to launch apps and do some work without using a keyboard or mouse.

This all-in-one also comes with its own wireless keyboard and mouse when you need to write documents or do other tasks that require those accessories.

Inside the Windows 11 Home-based Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i is the Intel Core i5-12500H processor. You also have 64GB of DDR5 RAM, which should make using and switching between applications much faster. There's also a roomy 2TB SSD for onboard storage.

The PC includes a built-in webcam for online meetings and supports WI-Fi 6 routers for faster wireless speeds. It includes a number of ports including three USB Type-A connections, two USB Type-C connections, an HDMI in port and a separate HDMI out port, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port for wired home networks.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other tech deals.

