Amazon slashes Fire TV Cube price by 29% to $99.99

If you're looking for a stocking filler in the run-up to Christmas, check out the Amazon Fire TV Cube which is currently discounted by 29% to $99.99. This would be the lowest-ever price if it hadn't momentarily dropped to $89.99 in July. Due to the short duration of that deal, there's a good chance it was missed by many.

Before we get onto the specs, it should be mentioned that this product is marked as an Amazon Choice which means the price and ratings are great. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars overall based on 11,743 ratings. This suggests that customers are pleased with the product.

Powering the Amazon Fire TV Cube is an octa-core processor (4 x 2.2 GHz, 4 x 2.0 GHz) that claims to be twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This lets you boot applications such as YouTube and Netflix quickly.

Another unique feature of the Cube is that it's the only Fire TV player with built-in HDMI input. This allows you to plug in a supported cable box and control live TV hands-free using Alexa or the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced. You can also connect a game console to the Cube and easily switch between streaming and playing games. The Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced lets you control power, the volume, quickly access recently watched content, and surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons.

Some popular streaming services that are supported include Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+, Freevee, Paramount+, Apple TV, ESPN, Peacock, HBO Max, and Sling. There are many more apps to check out too. This supports most modern codecs including AV1.

With Wi-Fi 6E support built into the Cube, Amazon says you'll be able to get even smoother 4K streaming with less interference from other household devices. If you would prefer to use a wired connection then you can connect to the Ethernet port.

Speaking of ports, the Cube includes an HDMI 2.1 input, HDMI 2.1 output, IR Extender, Power, USB-A 2.0, and Ethernet port 10/100 Mbps.

