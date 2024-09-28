Corsair, SK hynix 1TB, 2TB, MP600, P41 Gen4 NVMe SSDs hit lowest prices in six months

If you are looking at buying NVMe SSDs for your system either to upgrade or as part of a new PC build that you are doing, you can have a look at these deals by Corsair and SK hynix as they are offering their PCIe Gen4 drives at lowest prices in six months.

First up, we have the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB model which promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7000MB/s and 6500MB/s respectively. Meanwhile, the sequential read and write speeds are rated at up to 1400K IOPS and 1300K IOPS respectively. It features a 1GB DDR4 DRAM cache as well that is meant to improve write caching and random access times.

Hynix says that the drive can operate at temperatures of up to 70 C and thus you should opt for a heatsink if you intend to do data transfers for longer periods at a time. That should not be a problem as the P41 Platinum is based on TLC NAND and has a rated endurance of up to 1200 TBW (terabytes written).

Get the SK hynix Platinum P41 at the link below:

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7,000MB/S: $134.99 (Amazon US)

Up next, we have the Corsair MP600 Elite which is also similarly specced as the P41 Platinum but the deal is on the 1TB variant instead. The major difference between the two is the absence of DRAM cache on the MP600 which means it utilizes system memory as its cache via Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology.

Get the Corsair MP600 Elite at the link below:

Corsair MP600 Elite 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD – M.2 2280 – Up to 7,000MB/sec Sequential Read – High-Density 3D TLC NAND – Black: $74.99 (Amazon US)

