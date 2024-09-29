This deal brings WD Blue 3TB CMR HDD for NAS / Plex Servers down to $65

Image credit: Western Digital

If you are looking for an external hard disk drive (HDD), Seagate is still offering one of its products in the form of the Expansion 14TB model. While it was initially advertised as a limited-time offer, the deal is still live indicating that stocks are yet to dry up. The discounted price means the Expansion 14 TB is selling for under $13 per TB.

If, however, you are looking for internal storage, especially for NAS or a Plex (media) server, then you can have a look at WD (Western Digital Blue HDD. The difference between this and the other Blue models is that this one is based on CMR or Convention Magnetic Recording Technology. CMR is great when users are looking for heavy-duty or 24x7 usage of their hard disks.

These kinds of drives are excellent as both backup drives as well as for being a part of NAS (network attached storage) or Plex (media) servers as well as different kinds of home servers. WD also has its Red lineup of CMR disks but they are not running a discount at the moment.

The key technical specs of the WD Blue 3TB CMR HDD are given below:

Model Number: WD30EZAX

Capacity: 3 TB

Form Factor: 3.5-inch

Interface: SATA 6 Gb/s

Cache: 256 MB

Rotational Speed: 5400 RPM

Data Transfer Rate: Up to 180 MB/s

Load/Unload Cycles: 300,000

Recording technology: CMR

Power Consumption: Read/Write: 4.8 W Idle: 3.1 W Standby and Sleep: 0.4 W

Operating Temperature: 0 to 60°C

Non-operating Temperature: -40 to 70°C

Acoustics: Idle: 23 dBA Seek (average): 27 dBA



Get the WD Blue 3TB CMR HDD at the link below:

Western Digital 3TB WD Blue PC Internal Hard Drive HDD - 5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD30EZAX: $64.99 (Amazon US)

