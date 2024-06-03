Alongside Ryzen 9000, AMD announces new Ryzen 16-core 5900XT, 8-core 5800XT for AM4 too

Back at Computex 2022, AMD, alongside the announcement of the AM5 socket, also promised to continue supporting AM4 "for many years to come". We know she was plenty serious about this commitment given that the platform has not only received driver updates from time to time but also new CPU SKUs. The most recent ones have been a couple of budget processors packing 3D V-cache, the 5700X3D and the 5600X3D.

At Computex 2024, today, alongside, the new Ryzen 9000 series lineup for AM5, AMD has announced a duo of new Ryzen 5000XT series parts as well, namely a 16-core Ryzen 9 5900XT and an 8-core Ryzen 7 5800XT.

If you recall, AMD released a similar 300XT series back in 2020 which comprised of Ryzen 3600XT, 3700XT, and 3900XT.

The naming of the new 5000XT is partly inconsistent with the rest of the Ryzen 5000 series as well as with the 3000XT series since the 5900X is a 12-core processor while the 16-core SKU is the 5950X. However, the Ryzen 7 5800XT appears to be aptly named just like the Ryzen 5800X, both of them being octa-core parts.

In terms of the rest of the specs, both of them have a boost clock of 4.8 GHz and are rated for 105-watt TDP. The 5800XT has 36 MB of (L2 + L3) cache while the 5900XT has double that at 72 MB. They come with a stock Wraith Prism Cooler, the Prism in that name signifies that the cooler has RGB LED lighting.

As far as performance is concerned, AMD claims the 5900XT and the 5800XT will go toe to toe with Intel's 13th Gen (Raptor Lake-S) Core i7-13700K(F) and i5-13600K(F) when gaming.

Much like the newer Ryzen 9000 series lineup, AMD has not announced pricing for the new 5000XT chips yet. We can expect to hear about pricing closer to the availability dates sometime next month in July.

