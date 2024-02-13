Apple Studio Display gets a rare $300 discount, now avaialble for an all-time low price

Apple products rarely get big price cuts, and they usually stay at their MSRP for a very long time. And even though the Apple Studio Display is not the most recent device, it is still a $1,599 monitor. Today, however, you can get it with a big discount. The display is now available on Amazon for $300 less.

The Apple Studio Display is a 27-inch 5K monitor, still a rare breed among other displays. It is encased in aluminum and comes with a metal, tilt-adjustable stand (unlike the Pro Display XDR). You can also spec the monitor with an optional tilt and height-adjustable stand or a VESA adapter for third-party arms.

In addition to a high-resolution panel with 600 nits of peak brightness and P3 wide color, the Apple Studio Display offers a few extra features that make this display a perfect choice for your Mac.

The top bezel houses a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage support, so you can stay in the frame even when you move around. A three-mic array ensures crystal sound and voice recording, and six speakers, in typical Apple fashion, offer fantastic sound.

You can connect the Apple Studio Display to your Mac using a Thunderbolt 3 cable, which also transfers up to 96W of power for charging your Macbook. There are also three extra USB-C ports for all your accessories and additional devices.

The Apple Studio display also works with Windows computers, but not all features are available when using it with PCs.

